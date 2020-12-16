Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president of Karachi division and adviser to the ministry of maritime affairs Mahmood Moulvi has strongly criticised the opposition, saying that the people of Lahore have rejected the anti-state narrative of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“The 11-party alliance is creating hurdles in the development of the country, as they cannot digest the country’s progress,” he said, while talking to a PTI delegation at his office.

He praised the people of Lahore for rejecting PDM leaders’ anti-Pakistan narrative which, according to him, they had adopted to protect their personal interests.

“The citizens are fully aware that opposition was trying to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the government,” he added.

The PM’s adviser further said that the country is on the path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, adding that PPP and PML-N, which have ruled the country many times, have not done anything for the people.

“Today, our government is busy in solving the issues created due to looting and corruption of previous governments,” he asserted.

Mahmood Moulvi further criticised the opposition parties for holding their public meeting amid rising COVID-19 infections. “We have already urged the opposition to postpone political gatherings in order to save people from the pandemic,” he added.

He also highlighted the government’s efforts to protect people’s lives from the COVID-19. “Everyone should follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs), otherwise it could spread at a far more brisk pace, making it difficult for the authorities to control it,” he concluded.