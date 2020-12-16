Share:

Mardan - Director Seeds Department of Agriculture, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said, “If landowners and farmers cultivate according to the modern requirements and times, they can significantly increase their production, which will not only make them economically stable but will also be important for the country’s economic development.”

He expressed these views while addressing a one-day workshop for landlords organised by the Agriculture Department in Mardan. Agricultural experts including Dr. Pir Muhammad, Dr. Haji Muhammad Mardan district director Abdul Qayyum, Agriculture Officer Asim Khan and others also addressed the gathering. Large numbers of landlords participated in the workshop.

Addressing the workshop, the agriculture exports said that it was time to grow more crops and the landowners should adopt latest farming methods keeping in view the changing conditions of the time.

They said that the government had given subsidy on various fertilisers so it was the right of the landlords to avail them. The landlords informed the agriculture exports about their problems on which some problems were solved on the spot while the experts gave them advice to solve some problems.

Talking to media On the occasion, landlord Haji Sarbiland said that for the first time in his life, the officers of this department invited him to such an important workshop which benefited him a lot and he learned new farming methods for which he thanked the department and the experts who came.