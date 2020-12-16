Share:

HYDERABAD - In order to protect people from COVID-19, the district administration in coordination with printing press association on Tuesday started ‘Million Mask Programme’ in Hyderabad district. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has inaugurated the programme in Gari Khata area by distributing face masks among the general public. Speaking on the occasion, the DC said the objective of the programme was to keep people protected from coronavirus pandemic. He urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) so that the spread of COVID-19 could be contained. The only way to contain coronavirus is to adopt preventive measures proposed by the health experts, the DC said and called upon citizens to ensure implementation of SOPs. He said through the ‘Million Mask Programme’ face masks would be distributed among the general public at every nook and corner of the district.

BISE Shaheed Benazirabad extends deadline to submit enrollment forms to Dec 31

Secretary board of higher secondary education Shaheed Benazirabad (Nawabshah) in an announcement on Tuesday said that submission date of enrollment forms for candidates of ninth class admitted at government and private institutions and affiliated with board has been extended till December 31, 2020 with late fee of Rs500 for the Annual Examination 2021. Announcement said that candidates of 11th class can submit their enrollment forms without late fee till December 31, 2020 for the annual examination 2021. However, after the expiry of date, the enrollment forms could be submitted from January 1, 2021 to January 15, 2021 with Rs500 as late fee.

Gym sealed for violation of SOPs

The local administration has sealed a gym for violation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Home department. On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro sealed ‘Muscle World Gym’ located in main Qasimabad road for violating government orders. As per SOPs, gyms are to remain closed due to COVID-19 pandemic and action was taken in violation of the government orders, the DC said in a tweet.