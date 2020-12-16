Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice ® Javed Iqbal Tuesday said that the business community plays a vital role in the progress and prosperity of the country and NAB gives top priority to resolving business community’s issues.

While talking to a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) headed by Vice President FPCCI Sheikh Sultan Rehman here, the chairman said that last year NAB had referred sales and income tax cases to Federal Board of Revenue. The Bureau has also decided to refer business community’s under-invoicing case to FBR.

The Chairman NAB said that the prosperity of business community and the country is interlinked. He said NAB is performing its duties honestly and with dedication in accordance with law.

Immediately after taking responsibilities of the Chairman NAB, he had decided to himself listen to complaints of the aggrieved persons on last Thursday of every month. A Special Complaint Cells headed by respective directors had also been set up at the NAB headquarters and regional bureaus to listen business community’s complaints.

NAB had also constituted a high-powered committee for resolving issues of business community.

He urged businessmen to provide employment to hundreds of thousand people to concentrate on uplift of country’s economy without paying heed to the baseless propaganda campaigns.

He said that NAB will utilise all available resources to return the looted money of investors of fake housing schemes which fleece people despite having no land to offer to investors.

He said NAB firmly believes in logical conclusion of money laundering cases, and the cases of all those who have fled abroad after devouring million of rupees of people, as per law.

The delegation lauded the efforts of the Chairman NAB in resolving their problems and giving them patient hearing.

The deviation said that NAB is business friendly organisation which is engaged in elimination of corruption from the country which is a common goal of every Pakistani.

The business community assured full cooperation to NAB and asked their fellow businessmen that they should not worry due to the measures taken by NAB as it firmly believes in ensuring the self respect of all persons and fulfilling the requirement of law for justice which is encouraging for business community.

The delegation comprised former presidents Haji Ghulam Ali and Zakriya Usman, former vice president Mirza Abdur Rehman and Khawaja Shahzad Akram.