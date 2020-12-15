Share:

Rawalpindi-The National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) team on Tuesday visited Pir Mehr Ali Shah, Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) to evaluate the BS degree programmes of Department of Food Science, Technology, Forestry and Range Management.

The team was headed by Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq A. Rajwana, Chairperson NAEAC, including Dr. Abdul Ghaffar Secretary NAEAC, Prof. Dr. Tahir Zahoor Director General NIFSAT, Prof Dr. Alam Zeb University of Agriculture Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Tahir Siddique Former Chairman, Department of Forestry and Range Management, University of Agriculture, Faisalabad and Dr. Syed Mozzam Nizami Chairman, Department of Forestry, University of Haripur.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman welcomed the NAEAC team members and briefed them on the recent developments in the university particularly in the Department of Forestry and Food Sciences.