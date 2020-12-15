Share:

It was long-awaited. The silence of the Muslim world in particular over the highly volatile situation of Indian-Illegally-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was discouraging. Thank God, they have realized the gravity of the situation, though late, yet it is never too late.

In the 47th session of OIC’s Council of Ministers held at Niamey, Niger, the leaders of Muslim countries reaffirmed their stand on Kashmir and promised to lend the fullest support to the Kashmir cause. The Council of Ministers rejected unequivocally the illegal and unilateral actions taken by India on August 5 last year that changed the internationally recognized disputed status of the IIOJ&K.

The Muslim countries under the banner of OIC demanded from India to rescind its illegal steps. Although, despite the omission of the Kashmir question in the OIC agenda, Pakistan has managed to score a diplomatic victory, yet there is a need to pursue OIC and the Council of Ministers towards continuing to exert pressure on India, directly and through diplomatic channels to stop it from atrocities in Kashmir, lift the 16-month long curfew and reverse the status of Kashmir, so to give way to its solution under the UN Resolutions.

FAROOQ ALAY,

Islamabad.