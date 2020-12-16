Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Former MNA Humayun Saifullah Khan on Tuesday claimed that the federal government had approved a project to replace the old power transmission line from Naurang to Darra Pezu to improve electricity supply system in the urban and rural parts of the district.

In a statement, Humayun Saifullah said that replacement of the transmission line was the longstanding demand of local people, who had been hit hard by excessive outages and low voltage problems. He claimed that he and his brother former Senator Salim Saifullah Khan took up the matter with the quarters concerned of the federal government to fulfil people’s demand.

He thanked Federal Minister Umer Ayub Khan for using influence to accord sanction to the project in the power sector.

“In first phase the replacement of the old power transmission line with the new one will be completed with an estimated cost of over Rs8 million,” he said adding that other power transmission lines would be replaced in the second phase.