Special assistant to Prime Minister Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday has said government not giving NRO to politicians who had been doing nothing lately except looting the country and now have collectively formed coalitions.

Shahbaz Gill condemned the remarks of Fazul ur Rahman and Mahmood Khan Achakzai on Wednesday in a press conference accompanied by Special assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash.

While addressing the press conference, Shahbaz Gill said, “Fazal-ur-Rehman used inappropriate words for Pashtuns and Mahmood Achakzai hurt the sentiments of Punjabis in Punjab. Prime Minister Imran Khan had said beforehand that all thieves will unite when action will be taken against them."

“The opposition has no agenda, it only wants NRO and is disappointed for not getting one. Seventy percent of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) members are sugar thieves," he added.

“The opposition wanted to topple the government by spreading the coronavirus pandemic in the first wave and by destroying the economy in the second wave. The economy is continuing to revive despite COVID-19,” he further said.

With reference to the APS terrorist attack, Shahbaz Gill added to his speech as such incidents change the fates of nation in a long run. He further said this incident to be an unforgettable one in the history of Pakistan and payed tribute to all martyrs declaring all their sacrifices to remembered.