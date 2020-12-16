Share:

Pakistan has reported 105 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 445,977. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 9,010 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,731 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 198,482 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 128,673 in Punjab 53,253 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 35,203 in Islamabad, 17,796 in Balochistan, 7,771 in Azad Kashmir and 4,799 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 3,452 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,222 in Sindh, 1,489 in KP, 379 in Islamabad, 193 in Azad Kashmir, 176 in Balochistan, and 99 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 6,136,799 coronavirus tests and 38,028 in the last 24 hours. 388,598 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,510 patients are in critical condition.