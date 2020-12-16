Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday sealed four factories related to food business including Ketchup and Sauce factory and honey production unit.

The PFA food safety teams discarded 430 prohibited ‘gutka’ sachet, 400kg substandard chilli garlic sauce, 280kg fake honey and 50kg glucose, said a PFA press release.

PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Naswana said that Safaa Food Ketchup and Sauce factory was sealed for using prohibited starch in preparation of sauce at Ferozewala. False labeling, using plastic crockery and fungus infested mixer machinery were the causes to be sealed. Poor arrangement of cleanliness and stinky water was witnessed during the raid.

On the other hand in Faiz Bagh, honey production unit was sealed over preparing fake honey with addition of sugar, glucose and non-food graded colours.

He further said that a bakery was sealed in Ravi Town on the charge of finding excess of rodents, flies and insects in production area, fungus infested broken freezer, open dust-bin and eatables were placed on ground.

He added that food safety teams raided in Shah Pur Kanjra and sealed Sidra Paan Shop on the account of selling prohibited gutka.