ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have expressed the commitment to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. The resolve was expressed during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Prince Sultan Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud. They also reaffirmed the longstanding and time tested ties between the two countries. The Prime Minister conveyed warm sentiments for the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman and the fraternal Saudi people. Prince Sultan conveyed condolences over the sad demise Late Chairman of Sultana Foundation Naeem Ghani. The Prime Minister lauded Ghani's selfless devotion to the foundation. The Prime Minister appreciated the social welfare and educational projects of the Sultana Foundation in Pakistan patronized by Prince Sultan. He also praised the Foundation's philanthropic ideology which is aimed at socio economic welfare of the vulnerable segments of the society.Imran Khan assured support and cooperation for the foundation in pursuit of its noble mission.