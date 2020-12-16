Share:

The Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will have to resign

by January 31.

Talking to media persons in Lahore, Bilawal Bhutto said that whole Pakistan wants to send Imran Khan home and if needed, PPP is ready to sacrifice government of Sindh for the cause.

PPP Chairman thanked people for making Lahore rally a successful power show and said that long march will be also made successful.

He said that the people party has faced dictators and now it will also send the incumbent government packing. PTI is panicking and conspiring to rig the Senate elections because it knows that it can not get majority in the upper house, he added.

Bilawal said that leadership of all parties will have resignations of their lawmakers by December 31.

He further assured that they will not take any step that could harm country and its institutions as opposition wants to protect national institutions. PPP has a history of resistance campaigns and enthusiasm of the party workers is in front of everyone and government and its representatives cannot match it.