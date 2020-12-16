Share:

Islamabad - The government has Tuesday announced an increase of upto Rs 5 per litre in the prices of POL products for the next half of December.

As per the notification issued by the Finance Division the prices of almost all the petroleum products have been upward revised for the remaining days of the ongoing month.

As per the notification the prices of Petrol and High Speed Diesel have been increase by Rs 3 per litre each.

The prices of Kerosene Oil (SKO) and Light Diesel Oil have also been increased by Rs 5 per litre.

After the increase the price of petrol will go up to Rs 103.69 per litre from the existing Rs 100.69 per litre.

The price of HSD will go up from the existing Rs 105.44 per litre to Rs 108.44 per litre.

The prices of Kerosene Oil (SKO) will increase to Rs 70.29 per litre from the existing Rs 65.29 per litre. The Light Diesel Oil will increase from the existing Rs 62.86 per litre to Rs 67.86 per litre.

It is worth mentioning here that first half of December the government had increased the price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs 4 per litre, however, no change was made to the prices of other petroleum products.

The government is charging 17 per cent General Sales Tax (GST) on petroleum products.

Beside GST the government is also charging Petroleum Levy on Petroleum Products. To absorb some of the price hike the government during last two weeks the government has decreased petroleum levy on petrol and HSD from Rs 30 per litre. Now the government is charging Rs 24.13 per litre petroleum levy on Petrol, Rs 25.10 per litre on HSD, Rs 6.10 per litre on Kerosene Oil and Rs 0.65 per litre on LDO.

The new prices of the petroleum products will be applicable from December 16th -31st 2020.