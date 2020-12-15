Share:

Rawalpindi-Police, in a crackdown against outlaws, have arrested notorious members of auto theft gangs, murder accused and child sodomizer from different parts of city, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

The crackdown was launched on special directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, he added.

According to him, a team of Police Station (PS) Kallar Syedan, headed by SHO SI Ghazanfar Abbas, have arrested two notorious members of auto theft gangs and seized 17 stolen motorcycles. Separate cases have been registered against the accused identified as Khurram Shehzad and Usama Khan, he said. He added the accused have confessed their involvement in motorcycles lifting/snatching incidents. SHO SI Ghazanfar Abbas said the police would return the bikes to their rightful owners after legal process.

Similarly, Airport police have nabbed a man involved in a murder case. The accused was identified as Adeel against whom a case was already registered, the spokesman said.

He said police was informed by a man namely Muhammad Raffique that Adeel stabbed to death his nephew Adnan Shabbir over petty issue in a snooker club. CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas had ordered SSP Potohar Division Syed Ali to arrest the killer. SSP and his team managed to arrest the killer.

Meanwhile, Ganjmandi police have arrested a man involved in sodomizing a 14-year-old boy. The accused has been identified as Babar, against whom a case was also registered on complaint of mother of victim, the spokesman said.