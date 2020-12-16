Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved the Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020 that envisages establishment of special courts across the country to expedite trial of rape cases on priority basis.

According to a statement issued by the President’s media office, the special courts will dispose of the rape cases within four months.

The Ordinance also suggests setting up of Anti-rape Crisis Cells by the Prime Minister, which will be authorized to conduct medico-legal examination within six hours of the incident.

A record will be prepared at national level with the help of National Database and Registration Authority to register the perpetrators of sexual abuse. The Ordinance prohibits revealing of identity of rape victims and makes it a punishable offense.

The ordinance comes months after the motorway gang-rape incident that caused an outpouring of anger across the country and brought sexual violence against women into national focus.

After an incident involving the alleged rape of a woman and her minor daughter in Sindh's Kashmore district, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced in November that the government would bring a "stringent and holistic anti-rape ordinance closing all loopholes".