Share:

ISLAMABAD-Private Schools Associations (PSA) of the twin cities on Tuesday announced opening of all educational institutions from January 11 denying any possible extension in vacations.

Dozens of private schools’ associations of twin cities held a meeting here to discuss their plans of opening all educational institutions from January 11 and denied accepting any delay from the government.

The meeting was attended by representatives of private schools associations including Hafiz Basharat, Malik Azhar, Zofran Elahi Abdul Waheed Khan, Afzal Babar, Chaudhry Ubaid and Zahid Dar. Addressing the press conference, private schools officials said that private schools will resume educational activities from January 11 whether the government announces it or not on the said date. They also said that the mechanism of opening of schools will be formalised later.

The joint action committee of private schools informed that a supreme council of private schools has been formed which will make further decisions about opening of private schools. The private schools associations representatives said that protest will be held if the government tried to enforce any decision regarding opening of schools from January 11, 2021.

They said that if all other activities are continued in the country, private schools must be also allowed to open and start educational activities while implementing the SOPs.

“Sealing of educational institutions will be protested,” said PSA.

PSA also said that the government must adopt smart lockdown policy in schools to control the pandemic spread. It also said that the NCOC will be given written advice on December 27 and schools will be opened from January 11 at any cost.

The Joint Action Committee also demanded interest free loans to the private schools on an early basis. The schools associations stressed that they will give recommendations to the NCOC and urged the government to consider them.