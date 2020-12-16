Share:

LAHORE - Punjab government on Tuesday issued a formal notification ending 10-year long ban on leasing of the coal mines.

The decision has been taken to promote mineral development and investment.

The provincial cabinet gave final approval to lift the 10-year ban on coal leases in its last meeting. However, a formal notification to lift the ban was issued by Amir Ijaz Akbar, Provincial Secretary Mines & Minerals. On the occasion, the Provincial Secretary MMD said that lifting the ban would not only boost the morale of existing investors but also attract new ones to invest.

Also, the provincial cabinet has constituted a committee to promote competition in the mineral sector. It will present its recommendations to the cabinet.