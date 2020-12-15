Share:

Smart ring that provides an early warning of Covid-19 infection

ISLAMABAD - A smart ring that constantly measures your temperature could help determine whether you are developing Covid-19 - even if your symptoms are very subtle. Experts from the University of California and MIT Lincoln Lab studied data on 50 people who owned sensor rings and had had Covid-19 before the study. This was the first study to publish data from a project called TeamPredict - a study of more than 65,000 people wearing the Oura ring made by a Finnish startup that records temperature, heart rate, respiratory rate and levels of activity. They found that temperature data from the ring could reliably be used to detect the early onset of fever - a leading symptom of Covid-19 and the flu. They warned that the study is a proof-of-concept effort with just 50 participants - adding that more data is needed to say if it is a reliable tool for detecting the virus. Study author, Benjamin Smarr and colleagues, found fever onset happened before a subject reported any symptoms and in those who never reported symptoms.

Sania Maskatiya’s winter festive collection features versatile cuts

ISLAMABAD - Designer brand Sania Maskatiya’s winter festive 2020 collection ‘ZEENAT’ features versatile silhouettes in bright jewel toned hues in rich fabrics that are embellished with the quintessential embroideries and designer’s signature painterly prints and details.