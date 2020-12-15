Share:

According to reports, the cabinet has decided to introduce new laws on rape and sodomy, which will now also be counted as an offensive equivalent to rape through an ordinance. Currently, only 4% of those accused of rape are convicted and 97% later have their sentences reduced or acquitted. We need to also consider the dichotomy between the laws which exist and the differences between them. Fortunately, the cabinet has suggested and put in writing the two-finger examination for determining rape, which is humiliating and traumatic for the rape victim. It is also vital that the new law protects the victim and not hurt her/him. We need to think about reform or restorative justice.

NITASHA FAROOQ,

Rawalpindi.