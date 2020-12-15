Share:

Islamabad-Rihanna is in full promo mode for her Fenty Beauty brand. Recently, the pop superstar-turned-wildly successful businesswoman took to her social media platforms to give her fans, followers, and potential customers a heads up about the availability of her Pro Filt’r foundation.

And what better way to help spread the word than to use her own image showing the Barbados-born beauty flashing a seductive, over-the-shoulder look, complete with a mesmerizing sparkle in her striking eyes. In the photo, the Work singer (born Robyn Rihanna Fenty) has her back to the camera and her head turned to her left dressed in a cream-colored leather jacket.

On this day, the 32 year old chart-topper styled her raven tresses in a bob-cut with a slight part on the left. And, of course, she showcased her flawless complexion that was touched up by her new Fenty Skin line that dropped back in July. She then listed the outlets that will make the products available in store the day after Christmas, that includes: Sephora, Harvey Nichols, Boots and Sephora In JCP.

Rihanna shared the news about the product expansion availability recently. Prior to the announcement, Fenty Skin was only available on the brand’s official website.