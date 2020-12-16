Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi said Tuesday Indian society was actually falling apart due to the extremist ideology propagated by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founders and frantically pursued by the Bharatiya Janata Party through its Hindutva policies.

In an exclusive interview with the South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (SASSI), a renowned think tank and telecast by PTV, the president said what was happening in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was a continuous momentum built up for long by whipping up anti-Muslims and anti-minorities policies including forced conversion of Christians by the RSS zealots inside India.

“What we do when we talk about Kashmir, it is not Kashmir alone, it is the momentum of whatever has been happening in India, which has been anti-Muslim, which has been anti-minorities, not only Muslims, but all minorities,” he added.

About demolition of Babri Mosque, the president said it had alarmed the Muslims and all people even within India with the rising religious bigotry in India. He said contrary to it, in Pakistan, the minorities religious historical sites had been preserved like those of greatest number of artifacts of Buddhism which were considered as heritage structures throughout the world.

About role of Indian Supreme Court, he said the minorities in India had no hopes with their superior judiciary. “The Supreme Court of India has had a very bad history. The faith placed in the Supreme Court of India when article 370 was being changed as far as Kashmir was concerned there was an appeal in the Indian Supreme Court, they delayed it until it became law. That's what they did on Babri Masjid, they gave a very bad statement on the riots which happened in Gujarat,” he added. Replying to a question, the president said “India is following an Israeli prescription of subjugation of Palestine. The same principles are being applied to Kashmir in all manners.”

President, Dr Arif Alvi, however, expressed the hope that international cooperation would be related more to moralities, more to human rights issues more to people, rather than just money and finance.

He expressed his confidence that the incoming US president would play his role in the resolution of Kashmir dispute. “The hope is that the incoming president of the United States, Joe Biden has talked about that we are watching and we are seeing, including the Vice President, she has made a statement that we are watching what is happening in Kashmir,” he added.

The president also thanked the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) for continuously and consistently siding with the Kashmir issue. The president agreed that International Criminal Court was the place where the human rights issues of Kashmiri people could be raised.

About China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the president said Pakistan has emerged as new hub of economy linked with the Central Asian states and China providing the shortest route. “So, Pakistan is becoming an economic hub. Part of that economic hub is the CPEC route. And India, of course, is playing its own role as a spoiler. India is acting as a spoiler in Afghanistan, acting as a spoiler in Pakistan Chinese relationship,” the president added.

He said India was a spoiler as it wanted the US and China to drift apart, because India stood to gain economically to fill up the markets from where China was isolated.

The president further mentioned that Pakistan sent back Abhinandan, the captured Indian air force pilot, to India as a gesture of peace. “So, Pakistan had made all overtures for peace. But India wants to blame for the unrest in Kashmir to Pakistan. That's it can't get out of that. It does not want to blame itself. It wants Pakistan as a scapegoat for everything which has happened,” he noted.