Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee weakened by 12 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs160.59 as compared with the previous day’s closing of Rs160.47.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs160.2 and Rs160.8 respectively. In interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 04 paisas and closed at Rs194.88 against the last day’s trading of Rs 194.92, State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.54, whereas a decrease of 24 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs214.69 as compared to its last closing of Rs 214.93. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 04 paisas each to close at Rs 43.72 and Rs 42.81 respectively.