ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday.

“During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral defence relations between the two brotherly countries were discussed,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate.

According to Pakistan Army’s media wing, the Ambassador reaffirmed KSA’s full support to Pakistan’s position on all matters, especially on regional issues.

Meanwhile, Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama (Retired), High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. During the interaction matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral cooperation came under discussion, the ISPR said. The High Commissioner appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and progress made in fight against terror.