Share:

KARACHI - A security guard was injured in cracker attack at gate of Karachi University on Tuesday. According to details, two unidentified motorcyclists hurled cracker at gate of Karachi University and sped the scene. As a result of cracker blast, a security guard was injured who shifted to hospital for treatment. Heavy contingent of police and Rangers cordoned-off the area after the attack and started search operation for the assailants.