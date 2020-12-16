KARACHI - Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail here at the Governor’s House on Tuesday.
They discussed matters of mutual interest such as constitution and legislation, public welfare programmes, promotion of inter-provincial harmony, and other important issues, said a spokesperson for the governor.
They concurred that an integrated strategy was proving to be very fruitful for further promotion of inter-provincial harmony and expressed their commitment to take all possible steps to further improve the living standards of the countrymen.
They agreed that the legislation was a need of the hour to ensure timely completion of development projects and to protect the public funds.
Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the ongoing federal government-funded development projects would provide facilities to the people. “A new era of development would begin in the commercial hub of the country due to the Karachi Package,” the governor expressed the optimism.