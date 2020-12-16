Share:

KARACHI - Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail here at the Gover­nor’s House on Tuesday.

They discussed mat­ters of mutual interest such as constitution and legislation, public welfare programmes, promotion of inter-pro­vincial harmony, and other important issues, said a spokesperson for the governor.

They concurred that an integrated strategy was proving to be very fruitful for further pro­motion of inter-pro­vincial harmony and expressed their commit­ment to take all possible steps to further improve the living standards of the countrymen.

They agreed that the legislation was a need of the hour to ensure time­ly completion of devel­opment projects and to protect the public funds.

Speaking on the occa­sion, the governor said that the ongoing federal government-funded development projects would provide facilities to the people. “A new era of development would begin in the commercial hub of the country due to the Karachi Package,” the governor expressed the optimism.