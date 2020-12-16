Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony (SAPM) and Middle East Allama Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that Imran Khan government will complete its tenure.

Addressing a gathering on Tuesday here in Islamabad, Tahir Ashrafi said that only Sheikh was enough to stop entire opposition from holding long march. He said that the opposition should come forward for the issues of the common masses.

Talking about senate elections he said that the senate elections will take place on its fixed time which will wipe out the dreams and wishes of the opposition.

He maintained that the government will soon announce a good news to the people of Pakistan.

Tahir Ashrafi further said that Islam was the religion of peace and never accept any enforced conversions and enforced marriages; saying that it was also against the constitution of Pakistan. He appealed the masses to inform the concerned authorities if such case was observed.

He elaborated that they were working on the interfaith harmony from the very gross root in order to provide a pleasant environment for the existence of religious diversity.