Share:

LAHORE - On the directions of Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat, the Punjab Cooperatives Liquidation Board took action against the land mafia and retrieved 252 kanals of state land worth billions of rupees in Lahore and Murree from illegal occupants.

The provincial minister said in the recent operation, 200 kanals of valuable land was retrieved in Thokar Niaz Beg which was illegally occupied.

In the second operation, 35 kanals prime land in Mouza Kachha, Lahore, was retrieved while,in the third operation, 17 kanals land on Cart Road Murree, Rawalpindi district, was also vacated.

Raja Basharat said the process of retrieving lands of cooperatives would be intensified further. He warned the illegal occupants to hand over the state land to the government themselves, otherwise,

strict legal action would be taken against them.

Augustine stresses unity on APS martyrs anniversary

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine Tuesday paid tribute to martyrs of the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar attack, in which more than 140 people including 122 school children, were gunned down by terrorists. In a statement issued on the 6th anniversary of APS incident, he said the incident could never be forgotten and there was a need to stand as a nation to ensure the safety of our children.