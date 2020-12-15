Share:

In a recent update on the workings of PIA after the issue of fake licenses, 110 out of the 141 pilots reprimanded have been cleared to resume working as part of the national flag carrier. However, whether the company has been unbanned from the EU still remains to be seen. Considering all this progress is occurring within a vacuum, a serious trust deficit exists not only with PIA but with our licensing agencies as well. To resolve this issue, the government needs to focus on establishing and endorsing standards that match international Excellency.

According to the new report presented to the Supreme Court (SC), Arshad Malik, air force retiree, has been appointed as the CEO of PIA and is expected to take steps that will restore the integrity of the airline. Inheriting office that seems to be crumbling under the controversy of fake licensing as well as the subsequent imposition of a global ban, a comprehensive plan must be cultivated—especially with regards to the renewal of flights in the EU. Furthermore, he also has to find a way out of the Rs480 billion that PIA has accumulated in debt over the course of years. In a time when an exit strategy is needed the most, authorities seem to be empty handed.

The matter has gone well beyond the notion of national prestige. Above anything else, it revolves around the inability for licensing agencies to be trusted. In order to ensure employability to pilots, the government needs to find ways to bridge the trust deficit by emulating international agencies that have set the standard for operations. Only through such measures will our efforts be recognised internationally and the reputation of PIA be rebuilt.