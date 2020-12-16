Share:

LAHORE - Two new provincial ministers took oath of their office here on Tuesday at a simple ceremony held at the Governor House, Lahore. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar administered the oath to Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari and Khayal Castro as provincial ministers. Provincial Information Advisor Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Assembly Members of PTI, Chief Secretary, I.G Punjab and others participated in the swearing in ceremony. Governor Punjab and others congratulated the two provincial ministers. Following the swearing-in ceremony, newly appointed provincial ministers also had a meeting with the Punjab Governor. Separately, talking to party delegations, Chaudhry Sarwar said that the resignations of the opposition will not be submitted till December 31 and the government will not be blackmailed by the opposition. He said people had given a 5-year mandate to the PTI government that will complete its constitutional term. He said general elections will be held in 2023. Governor Punjab said that despite the difficult situation due to the Corona pandemic, the country’s success in the economic field was unprecedented. “The opposition is not tolerating this and is trying to halt the progress”, he said, adding it will not succeed in its nefarious designs.