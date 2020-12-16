Share:

ISLAMABAD - After mutual collaboration, conferences and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Surgeo

General of Pakistan Army and Royal College of Physicians UK, Federation of Royal Colleges of Physicians UK, a five-member team headed by Dr Donald Farquhar International Medical Director for MRCP visited Pakistan to conduct MRCP PACES clinical examination. The MRCP PACES clinical examination was conducted at Pak Emirates Military Hospital Rawalpindi which is the first-ever centre established in Pakistan by the Royal College of Physicians UK, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations directorate. This has been the 15-year journey to open an “MRCP PACES Center in Pakistan”. From now on, MRCP PACES Clinical Examination (UK) will be held regularly at least twice a year in Pakistan, said the ISPR further.