LAHORE - Lahore Police has released a comparative three months performance report from September to November 2020 here on Tuesday.

According to the statistics of the report, the Umer Sheikh formula showed a marked improvement in the performance of Lahore Police in true letter and spirit. According to the report, effective actions were taken against the most land grabbers, Targeted Offenders (TOs), Proclaimed Offenders (POs), drug peddlers and against several gangs involved in criminals activities.

During the last three months, 168 accused wanted in 90 cases of land grabbing were arrested, while 17 fugitives in grabbing cases were also arrested.

During the September to November, 250 kanals of residential and agricultural, 12 commercial plots were seized from the grabbers and handed over to the rightful owners.

In three months, more than three and a half billion worth of properties were handed over to the rightful owners. According to the report issued by Lahore Police, 930 accused of 397 gangs were arrested during the last three months. During the interrogation, the arrested accused confessed to the 2,008 cases.

A record of more than Rs 140 million was recovered from the accused. Report further added that 697 stolen motorcycles, 75 vehicles and 970 mobile phones were also recovered from the gangs.

Lahore Police took stern action on targeted and proclaimed offenders to curb crimes.

Total 3,334 accused were arrested in which 302 wanted A-category accused of murder, attempted murder, robbery and robbery cases whereas 3,032 B-category accused arrested.

CCPO Lahore Muhammad Umer Sheikh further said that Lahore Police has adopted Prime Minister’s Zero tolerance policy on drug dealers and peddlers.

During last three months 1,830 cases were registered against drug dealers and 1,954 accused were arrested, recovered 530 kg of cannabis, 1,150 grams of crystal ice and 49 kg of heroin. While, 177 cases were registered against those responsible for aerial firing, display of weapons and disturbing the peace, while 187 accused were nabbed.

Lahore Police registered 177 cases against 187 gamblers. The amount of Rs24 lakh spent on gambling was also seized. During the three months, the CCPO office received 5,215 applications, 4,293 applications were disposed of immediately, while 631 applications were proved to be false, while 249 requests were processed for lodge of FIRs.

Report also claimed that the system of rewards and punishments remained active, 64 Sub-Inspectors were promoted for the welfare of the personnel while contracts of 108 class four employees, 996 ex-army, PSAa / SSAs was extended. While, 19 police officers on poor investigation, disrespect to citizens and backing criminals handcuffed while 22 officers were sacked for gross misconduct, abuse of power and failure to do justice in a timely manner. More than 120 officers were awarded cash prizes and certificates of appreciation for their bravery, honesty and diligence.

IG Punjab Inam Ghani also appreciated the proposal of Court Martial for strict accountability.

CCPO Muhammad Umer Sheikh said that punishment for negligence in duties and rewards and certificates of appreciation for bravery are the first step of accountability.