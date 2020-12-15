Share:

LAHORE - Cricket Center Club beat Township Whites by 36 runs to enter the semifinals of the 1st OTC Lahore Challenge Cup One-Day Club Cricket Tournament. Brilliant all-round display by M Waheed of Cricket Center Club was the highlight of the match played here at Model Town Greens ground. Batting first, Cricket Center scored 223/8 in 30 overs with M Waheed hitting 68 and Anas Mehmood 65. M Sharif took 2/30, Bilal Anwar 2/36 and M Yaseen 2/49. Township Whites, in reply, could score 187/6 in 30 overs. M Naeem struck 70. M Waheed grabbed 3/28.