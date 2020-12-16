Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - A woman and her two-year-old baby boy sustained burn injuries after she allegedly set herself on fire by sprinkling petrol in a domestic dispute, here on Tuesday. According to Rescue official sources, the woman namely Mubeen Mai, resident of Tibba Kareemabad, was not on good term with her husband Khan Muhammad as he had contracted second marriage. Similarly, the husband wanted possession of two-year-old baby. In fit of disappointment, the woman poured petrol on herself. Rescue Department sources remarked that the woman sustained four percent while kid received ten percent burn injuries. The police was investigating the incident.