LAHORE - Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) will hold trials on February 17 for the selection of its team to take part in the Kabaddi Premier League (Cup) being held from February 27 at Sharjah Stadium.

“The trials will be held at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad and players belonging to all the affiliated units of the PKF,” said M Sarwar here on Friday. He said the PKF would select a balanced combination to get encouraging productive results in the premier league in which teams from Iran, India, Canada, England and United Arab Emirates would take part.