NOOR PUR THAL

Deputy District Officer (DDO) Social Welfare Malik Imtiaz Ahmad Manghat has said that welfare organizations are a blessing for society while its volunteers deserved divine rewards for selflessly serving the humanity. He stressed that organisation like High Aims Welfare Society (HAWS) were the need of the hour to mitigate people’s sufferings.

The DDO (SW) was talking to delegations of High Aims Welfare Society and Tehsil Awaz Forum Noorpur Thal here at his office. The delegation of the HAWS was led by its chief organizer Noor Din Mailk while the delegation of Awaz forum was led by its chairman Mailk Manzoor Aahmad Baga. The delegations apprised the DDO of their different public welfare programmers. Malik Imtiaz Ahmad Manghat while appreciating the welfare programs of the NGOs assured them has full cooperation in this connection. He also lauded the efforts of social welfare organizations. He further said that welfare or missionary organizations and volunteers always extended great support to the people of the country.