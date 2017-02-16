ISLAMABAD - The government yesterday increased the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel by Rs 1 per liter each for the period starting from today (Thursday) till midnight on February 28.

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced the new prices of petroleum products. He said Ogra had recommended an increase of Rs 1.91/litre in the price of MS 92 RON petrol, Rs. 2.03/liter in that of high-speed diesel (HSD), Rs 16.71/litre in kerosene oil and Rs 12.53/liter in the price of light diesel oil (LDO), with effect from February 16. But, in line with the prime minister’s instructions to provide maximum relief to the common man and keeping in view that kerosene oil and LDO is used by the low-income segments of the country’s population, it has been decided to maintain their prices at the current level till February 28, Dar said. This decision has been taken also keeping in view the fact that kerosene oil meets the energy needs of the poor, especially in the winter season, he added.

In order to maintain the prices of both kerosene oil and LDO at the current levels, the government will not only be foregoing all applicable taxes and duties on these petroleum products, but also continue to subsidise their prices for the consumers, with a subsidy of Rs 2/litre on kerosene oil and Rs 1.41/Liter on LDO.

The minister further announced it has been decided to increase the prices of MS 92 RON petrol and HSD by Rs 1/litre each. These increases are around half of the increases recommended by Ogra for both MS 92 RON petrol and HSD.

The new price of petrol would be Rs 71.29 per litre from Rs 70.29 and Rs 80.48 from Rs 79.48 per litre. Kerosene oil price would remain unchanged at Rs 43.25 and LDO at Rs 43.34 per litre.

The finance minister affirmed that prices have been maintained since April 2016 for the sake of stability despite an increase of around 43 percent in international oil prices during 2016. He said the government has been absorbing the negative financial impact due to the government’s decisions not to pass on price increases to the end consumers. He asserted prior to today only partial increase in the price of MS petrol and HSD was passed on to the end consumers for the month of December 2016 and January 2017, contrary to Ogra’s recommendations.