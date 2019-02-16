Share:

Crown Prince Abdullah bin Abdulaziz arrived in Islamabad on two-day visit. He was received at the airport by President General Pervez Musharraf and Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali. The honourable guest was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of the Armed Services.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed on immediate resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions. They called for a major UN role in Iraq and an independent Palestinian state. Saudi Arabia to purchase defence equipment from Pakistan. Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi presented Crown Prince Abdullah a falcon as a gift.

“There must be a difference between fight for independence and terrorism. India and Israel may start an arms race in the region.” – Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal said at a joint press conference with Khursheed Mehmood Kasuri.