King Faisal arrived in Lahore for the Second Islamic Summit. He was received at the Lahore airport by Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. A guard of honour was presented. People gathered excitedly to watch the Custodian of the Harmain Sharifain on television. The entire Islamic leadership offered Friday Prayers at Badshahi Mosque. “The holding of the Islamic Summit is a symbol of Muslim renaissance.” – Prime Minister of Pakistan, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto