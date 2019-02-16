Share:

A joint communiqué was issued at the end of King Faisal’s official tour of Pakistan. Saudi Arabia pledged full support to Kashmiris’ right of self-determination. Pakistan assured Arab countries of its support to Palestinians’ struggle for freedom. President Ayun Khan accepted an invitation to visit Saudi Arabia at soonest opportunity.

In a farewell message to President Ayub Khan, King Faisal said, “I am proud of Pakistani Muslims who created Pakistan on the basis of Islamic tenets. The progress that the people of Pakistan have made in every sphere of life is very satisfying and pleasing for me. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are ties to each other through religious, historic and cultural bonds. The source of strength for both of us is Islam. The Saudi people have affection for Pakistani brethren and the sincerity and love with which Pakistani people have greeted me and my companions has convinced me that the Pakistani people hold the Saudis in high esteem. The thoughts of government officials and public representatives of Pakistan on an Islamic alliance are very encouraging. I am taking with me pleasant memories of my visit.”