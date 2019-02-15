Share:

On women’s dress codes

“The laws are very clear and stipulated in the laws of Sharia: that women wear decent, respectful clothing, like men. This, however, does not particularly specify a black abaya or a black head cover. The decision is entirely left for women to decide what type of decent and respectful attire she chooses to wear.”

On equality

“I support Saudi Arabia, and half of Saudi Arabia is women. So I support women.”

On Saudi

Arabia’s future

“We try to work only with the dreamers. This place is not for conventional people or companies.”

On his dreams

“My dream as a young man in Saudi Arabia, and the dreams of men in Saudi Arabia are so many, and I try to compete with them and their dreams, and they compete with mine, to create a better Saudi Arabia.”

On values

“We have our values: it is important to us, the participation in decision making; it is important to us to have our freedom of expression; it is important to us to have human rights. We have our own factors, values and principles as the Saudi society and we try to make progress according to our own needs.”

On why he’s

in a hurry

“I fear that the day I die, I am going to die without accomplishing what I have in my mind. Life is too short, and a lot of things can happen, and I am really keen to see it with my own eyes – and that is why I am in a hurry.”