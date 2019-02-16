Share:

The Pakistani nation takes pride in welcoming our most valued and respected guest from Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Alsaud, Deputy Prime Minster, Defence Minister, Chairman of the Saudi Council for Economic and Development Affairs and Chairman of Political and Security Affairs.

The crown prince who holds bachelor’s degree in Law from King Saud University is known for his dynamic and innovative style of governance with a purpose to put Saudi Arabia on a liberal socio-economic prosperity high way. In the brief period of 2 years since June, 2017, the Crown Prince has not only restricted unlimited powers of religious polity, allowed driving by females and their participation in sports but also encouraged E-Visa System to promote tourism. Mohammed Bin Salman, in his early thirties, is a forward looking leader whose vision 2030 aims at diversifying the Saudi economy through investment in non oil sectors including technologies and tourism.

The crown prince also has serious regional challenges in the form of tension with Iran, bloody conflict in Yemen, Qatar diplomatic disaster and stand off with Syria and Lebanon. We have no doubt that the visionary Saudi leadership has the capacity to tackle all these flash points with desired wisdom, political maturity and statesmanlike vision.

According to the Pew Research Center Survey, 95 percent of Pakistani national view the Desert Kingdom favourably which is the highest popularity rating given to any nation by the Pakistanis.

Ever since the creation of Pakistan in 1947, Saudi leadership has always stood by Pakistan in all difficult phases of our history, be it wars with India, Kashmir issue, economic crises, natural calamities, or post nuclear explosion international sanctions.

Pakistan also stood by our Saudi brothers whenever there was any internal or external danger to Saudi security. Pakistani Security forces not only played a pivotal role in dealing with militants who attempted to occupy the Great Mosque building in December, 1979 but also permanently placed about 15,000 strong army contingents in Saudi Arabia in eighties to thwart security threats. This scribe also had the honour to be the part of Saudi Land Forces from 1985 to 1987 as senior Pakistan Armed Forces Officer in Southern Sector with headquarters in Khamees Mushayat. Even presently Pakistan has more than 1300 technical staff placed in Saudi Arabia for training purposes.

Presently a bird’s eye view of the globe reveals that there are four international flash points which have the seeds to develop into serious armed conflicts which can threaten the peace of entire world including that of KSA and Pakistan. First is Eurasia where Ukraine is the epicenter in American-Russian stand off. Second is South China Sea where efforts are being made to contain/encircle China. Third flash point is South Asia, where not only 17 years old bloody Afghan war has created unprecedented miseries, but the longest outstanding dispute of Kashmir is also a boiling pot where a contingent of 700,000 Indian Army is committing unprecedented blatant human right violations with impunity. We are grateful that the Saudi Leadership is not only cooperating in the Afghan peace process but also stands with Pakistan in providing political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in their legal and rightful endeavours to get the right of self-determination as promised by the United Nations in her many resolutions.

Fourth flash point is the Middle East, in which “The New Order” is fundamentally the prevalent “Disorder”. Syrian Civil War is the greatest catastrophe in recent human history in which half a million people died and ten million were displaced; in Yemen, 8.4 million people are at the brink of starvation. Libya has become a failed state and Iraq is nearly destroyed and presently unstable after American invasion. US withdrawal from nuclear agreement with Iran, Saudi boycott of Qatar, Houthi rebels’ missile attacks on Saudi lands, and last but not the least Israeli atrocities in Gaza against unarmed Palestinians, create a challenging scenario for the Saudi leadership. However, the Pakistani nation of over 200 million people stands shoulder to shoulder with our Saudi brothers to face any challenge to their national security.

What needs to be understood is that global power politics is passing through a transitional phase after the cold war. Change in geo-strategic landscape is being exclusively dictated by the geo-economics. The global financial centre of gravity is gradually slipping from west to east. No doubt the prevalent international climate not only poses great challenges for both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, but also it offers many opportunities. Pakistan-Saudi historic strong bilateral ties should, therefore, further focus on following objectives:-

• Enhance bilateral economic, trade, commercial, social and investment ties. Saudi decision to invest in CPEC in the form of an oil refinery/oil city in the vicinity of Gwadar Port after necessary coordination with the Chinese, is therefore a major step in the right directions.

• Both countries should not only forge Muslim unity using OIC forum but also bridge gaps with non-Muslim countries/blocs specially US, China, Russia and the EU, to negate anti-Islam propaganda. This would warrant a Saudi rapprochement with Iran, Yemen, Qatar, Lebanon and Syria for which Pakistan can play a pivotal role.

• Pakistan must build a large reservoir of skilled and technical man power for jobs in GCC countries to help in implementation of Saudi Vision 2030 and to enhance foreign remittances which play major role in our economy.

• Saudi Armed Forces are equipped with state of the art war machines. However, they need further professional training for which Pakistan must not only assist by sending training teams, but also offer maximum facilities in training institutions in Pakistan.

• Saudi Arabia has been one of the main exporters of Petroleum products to India. They must use their influence to help resolve Kashmir issue in the light of UN resolutions.

• Pakistani diaspora in Saudi Arabia, nearly a million people, should have their job security and be allowed to run businesses in their own names. They should also be allowed to buy and own properties as in America and Europe. This will further boost social and commercial ties.

No doubt a great and glorious future.