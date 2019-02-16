Share:

The people of Pakistan have a deep-rooted affection for Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom has always generously supported Pakistan, financially and morally. Even if such support were not there, yet, even then there would be no difference in the binding ties that forever exist in the hearts of the two Muslim peoples.

I have had the chance to experience and observe the approach of the present Saudi leadership at close quarters. It was when His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s father, His Majesty, King Salman of Saudi Arabia, visited Pakistan on a four day tour, in 1986.

I was minister-in-waiting to the then-Prince Salman. During these four days, I had various formal and informal opportunities to interact with and understand our esteemed Royal guest.

I felt intensely that our royal visitor had a huge amount of love and affection for Pakistan. I also saw many practical demonstrations of these sentiments during the course of the visit.

At that time, he created a philanthropic insitute, which till date has silently, and without any greed for publicity, helped not hundreds but thousands of Pakistani children affected by the 2005 catastrophic earthquake. This fact is little known to the Pakistani public.

I have visited the affected areas of the 2005 earthquake, and spent my Eid day there. During this stay I had the opportunity to visit Saudi relief camps. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was the leading country, among all the countries, who gave the most assistance in a time of national tragedy.

His Royal Highness, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is a young man, and the son of a great man. I am confident and hopeful that he would bring forth new initiatives, that would set an example for the present and future young generations of the Muslim world.