Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that Pakistan desires to turn historic relations with Saudi Arabia into a strong strategic partnership.

In an interview with Saudi TV, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent visits to Saudi Arabia have helped further expand relations between the two countries.

He said Pak-Saudi relations are deep rooted in common faith and economic cooperation and Shah Faisal Mosque in Islamabad implies the strong bonds between the two countries.

Fawad Chaudhry said we have given special relaxation in visa to the Saudi nationals.

He pointed out that there are many picturesque places in Pakistan including glaciers and expressed the desire the people from the Gulf countries should visit Pakistan for sightseeing.

The Minister said we will also sign an MoU with Saudi Arabia for promotion of tourism in the country and a joint committee on the matter has also been constituted.

He said the people of Pakistan fully support and endorse the vision of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman.

Fawad Chaudhry said we are fully coordinating with Saudi Information Ministry in order to promote tolerance.

He said Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) laid the foundation of a society based on tolerance, Islamic brotherhood, welfare of poor and justice.