General Ehsan Ul Haq, NI (M)

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are linked by deep-rooted, unshakable, fraternal bonds based on the pristine principles of our common faith, strategic understanding and identity of views on global and regional situation. These unique ties have played a pivotal role in regional stability and enhancing cooperation in the Muslim World by reinforcing mutual diplomatic, security and economic capabilities.

The forthcoming visit of His Royal Highness, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan constitutes a landmark in bilateral relations and heralds a new era in Pak-Saudi Arabia brotherly relations, marking the upgradation of our mutual cooperation to a partnership based on a shared vision. In the prevalent international environment and unfolding regional dynamic, it is critical that the success of the visit projects a robust message of a synchronized strategic vision, to reassure the people of the two countries, and other brotherly states in the region. It would also be a stern reminder to those who may bear any ill will to our mutual interests.

In order to optimize the impact and successful outcome of this land mark visit, it is essential to carefully articulate its agenda, making it substantial, but realistic. While outlining recommendations on the agenda, we have to be acutely conscious of the determination of the leadership and the aspirations of the brotherly people of the two countries to see the realization of the full potential of this fraternal relationship. Fortunately, the groundwork for this new trajectory in relations has already been set by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visits to the Kingdom and the magnanimous bailout package for Pakistan.

Politico - Strategic Cooperation

The visit provides a significant opportunity to deepen existing interaction, institutionalize bilateral cooperation, energise dormant structures and upgrade them in consonance with the current environment and realities. We must also endeavour to deepen the strategic, economic technological and developmental matrix, to conform to the challenges faced by the two countries and the Islamic World. The primary objective must be to evolve a politico- strategic paradigm for a revived and upgraded partnership/alliance that can steer the relations between the two brotherly countries. These joint ambitions must be firmly anchored to support the reforms’ agenda of Saudi Vision 2030 and ‘Naya Pakistan’.

The process may be launched as a Strategic Dialogue to be led by the respective Foreign Ministers (similar to a now dormant, US-Pakistan arrangement). It may comprise of the Ministries of Finance, Interior, Defence, Energy, Trade (and any other considered essential). The inaugural meeting may be presided by the Crown Prince and the Prime Minister to underline the significance of the new framework and project its objectives. Subsequently, the Foreign Ministers may chair the Strategic Dialogue periodically to review the status of cooperation and set out new goals for the relevant ministries and departments.

There is a compelling need to evolve a common strategic vision, with harmony and clarity on the medium and long term challenges to both countries. For this purpose, the respective foreign ministries need to institutionalize regular consultations on bilateral, regional and global issues. This would facilitate a better understanding of respective positions and closer coordination at international forums. The rapidity of developments, global and regional, may warrant higher frequency of interaction and swift information exchange systems. Frequent high profile visits may be necessary to project the resolve of the leadership and impart impetus to the process.

Historically, economic and trade relations have not kept pace with our political and strategic ties. In the changed international environment with focus on geo-economics, regional cooperation and shared development, economic relations have become a strategic imperative to provide sustenance for a comprehensive politico-strategic partnership. The two countries have to make determined efforts to catch up and rapidly advance in this field. Reports of multi- billion dollar investment package being announced during the Crown Prince’s visit is most welcome. It is our earnest hope that this will generate a continuous higher volume of mutual investment and will not be a “one off” occasion.

To achieve these desirable objectives, it is essential to revamp our existing mechanisms and develop an effective architecture to cover all facets of economic activity, including production, joint ventures, financial and banking linkages, investment and equity participation as well as trade. The Joint Business Council must be activated and upgraded to enhance bilateral trade, identify new business opportunities, particularly in finance, information technology and the services sector. Primary focus s hould be to facilitate private sector collaboration. A priority area for joint collaboration and development could be food security, water management and livestock. A Special Tasks Force at the leadership level and Five Years Programmes for Trade and Economic cooperation may have to be instituted to overcome impediments and achieve milestones.

Defence cooperation must be built on the strong belief in both countries that the defence and security of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is inseparable. Traditionally, cooperation in the defence field has been a key component in bilateral relations. Current strategic uncertainties and fluid security environment in the region underline its urgency. A new Defence Cooperation Framework, logically flowing out of pragmatic joint threat perception, the strategic concepts of the two countries, and the desire to project a united resolve against threats to either country, must be established. Besides training and manning, we must focus on acquisition/ upgradation of capabilities in Cyber Warfare, Intelligence and Surveillance including Space and leading edge/ emerging technologies. We must endeavour to optimize self -reliance through the consolidation and expansion of indigenous defence production facilities in both countries. We need to move forward decisively in this field to transform our defence cooperation from a software to a hardware approach. There are significant capabilities available in Pakistan that could be readily considered for initiating joint production programmes, bilaterally or in collaboration with other friendly countries.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the Islamic world, as a whole, have undergone grievous suffering due to the falsification and misinterpretation of our faith, the spread of Islamophobia and other forms of negative stereotyping of traditional Muslim societies. It is our duty as Muslims, to clear the fair name of our faith from the stigmas that have been projected against it. The Custodian of the Holy Mosques has been in the forefront of this struggle, including initiatives on Dialogues between religions and civilizations. Close coordination on these issues would be of enormous benefit. Saudi Arabia has also made significant investment in media. Information and Perception Management is a crucial area for cooperation with strategic dividends. Pakistan has a substantial pool of English proficient media and Information Technology professionals, a robust print and electronic media. Together the two countries can establish media network with global coverage. Moreover, Pakistan is geographically well-placed with diversity of languages (and dialects) to be a media hub for South Asia and Central Asia, which has a population of over 600 million (non- Arabic speaking) Muslims. The Culture, Media and people to People cooperation element of the Strategic Dialogue can contribute significantly in promoting cultural, religious and communal harmony, and frustrating the agents of sedition and distortion, by enhancing contacts between religious scholars, intellectuals, editors, media and opinion makers in the two countries and beyond.

Human Development, particularly education is a common challenge for both countries. The population of both countries is predominantly young with more than 60% population below 30 years of age. This can both be an asset or a liability, depending on our success in harnessing the inherent vigour of the youth through education and grooming as good Muslims and useful citizens. The two countries must share their experiences in education, science and technology and other relevant fields. Saudi Arabia has made huge investment in higher education and tens of thousands of Saudi students are currently pursuing higher studies abroad. Similarly, despite the severe restrictions imposed after 9/11, hundreds of thousands of Pakistani students have studied abroad and the number is rapidly on the rise. Many of them do not return and are a severe brain drain. Thus, there is significant potential for creating synergies between the two countries in Higher Education, cooperation in academic studies and research.

Saudi Arabia has been a key destination for semi-skilled and skilled Pakistani manpower. In the foreseeable future, despite the Kingdom’s policy of “Saudization”, this trend is likely to continue. However, with socio-economic changes, the demands of Saudi manpower market are changing. Saudi Vision 2030 is also focused on a better educated and technology Savvy workforce. The Pakistani expatriates in Saudi Arabia are respected for their expertise and are a critical source of remittances. The two countries can coordinate to more effectively fulfill the Saudi requirement through skill and technology development centres and extending to new sectors i.e. hospitality sector, paramedics, etc. This will be a win-win situation for both our countries.

An important element of cooperation in education can be support to the reformation of Madrassa education in Pakistan. These institutions impart religious education and train Imams and preachers. Madrassa education has been a cause of international concern for promoting extremism and intolerance. Pakistan has pursued a comprehensive Madrassa reform agenda but has not been successful due to skepticism about the government’s intent and resource constraints. The Madrassas leadership have recently displayed the inclination to reform, if suitably supported. A number of Western countries offered financial assistance, which could not be accepted for its obvious sensitivity. A Pak-Saudi initiative, either directly or through the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC), would be a strategic contribution to stem extremism and intolerance as well as promote the true teachings of our faith, as an effective alternate narrative.

To conclude, historically the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, based on the bedrock of Islamic unity provide a unique model for other nations to emulate. The two countries have never differentiated between the security and well being of either of them. Their mutual admiration, respect and steadfast solidarity have transcended any formal agreements. Together, they have provided the pivot for the unity of the Muslim world and stability of the region. In the changed global and regional scenarios, there are multiple challenges, with incalculable consequences, confronting both our countries. The situation warrants a concerted and united response through the rejuvenation of the traditional Pakistan-Saudi Arabia partnership.