Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will meet Panama in an international soccer friendly in Portugal next month, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said on Friday.

The match will be played at Porto's Estadio do Dragao on March 23, according to a statement published on the CBF's official website.

Brazil will then travel to Prague for a previously announced clash against the Czech Republic three days later.

The South American giants have won each of their four previous encounters against Panama, scoring 16 goals and conceding none.

The friendlies will provide the final chance for Selecao boss Tite to test his players before choosing a squad for the Copa America in Brazil, which starts on June 14.

The clash in Porto will be Panama's first match since the appointment of former Paris Saint-Germain striker Dely Valdes as the team's interim head coach.