Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain has said that decision of Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa about lying is quite appreciable, defamation laws in Pakistan are weak, Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa should do good to the nation and introduce reforms in the defamation law so that nobody is humiliated without evidence.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that it is also mentioned in the Holy Quran that Allah's curse be on liar as such the apex court is requested to take measures for curbing the liars and those leveling allegations without evidence.

He said, “We have never got loan written off but a newspaper had leveled allegation against us that we have got loan written off, we had filed a case against this news in the Queen Bench of London High Court, after one month hearing the newspaper not only published apology on the front page but also paid all expenses of the lawyers in London and Pakistan.”