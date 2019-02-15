Share:

Pakistan’s new government has finally gotten relief by securing a soft loan from Saudi Arabia, which will buy enough time for policies to be implemented which can direct the economy out of the deficit crunch.

The policies that we need to focus on are industrialisation and exporting policies. It’s time to gear up our industries to start supplying to the world.

Also China is opening its doors to bilateral trade with the world for the very first time. It is a significant move for the Chinese government to hold CIIE to give firm support to trade liberalization and economic globalisation and actively open the Chinese market to the world. It facilitates countries and regions all over the world to strengthen economic cooperation and trade, and to promote global trade and world economic growth in order to make the world economy more open.

China International Import Expo is attracting Commerce ministries and key industrial players to exhibit and market its products to China Enterprises from over 100 countries and regions are expected to participate in the first CIIE. Supporting activities such as supply-demand matchmaking meetings, seminars and product releases will be held during the Expo. At National Exhibition and Convention Centre (Shanghai), host by Ministry of Commerce of the Peoples’ Republic of China & Shanghai Municipal People’s Government. The show will be inaugurated by the President of Peoples republic of China and Pakistan will be a key partner of the expo.

MASHOOD KHAN