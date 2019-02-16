Share:

Revenue Minister Hammad Azhar has said that friendly countries have provided financial assistance to Pakistan due to the credibility of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremonies of development projects in Lahore on Saturday, he said revenue generation has also witnessed 3 to 4 percent growth this year.

Punjab Minister for industries Mian Aslam Iqbal speaking on this occasion said that present government is working with dedication for the welfare and prosperity of the masses.

He said PTI government has promoted the culture of transparency in the country that is why there is no corruption scandal of any federal or provincial minister.

He said Punjab government has evolved best policy for ease of doing business and tax system is being revamped.