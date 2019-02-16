Share:

Real Madrid look to maintain their winning streak when struggling Girona visit the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday lunchtime.

A rare midday kick off sees Santiago Solari's side look to build on the feelgood factor generated by their wins away to Atletico Madrid and Ajax and the 1-1 draw against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey.

Girona look to be the perfect victims for Madrid to maintain their run of results with the Catalan side travelling to the capital after 13 games in all competitions without a win and no league triumph in their last 10 outings.

Last weekend saw them lose at home to bottom of the table Huesca and defeat in Madrid could well see Girona fall into the delegation zone, after they were pushing for a place in the top six just three months ago.

Coach Eusebio Sacristan is clinging onto his job, but might not survive a heavy defeat to Real Madrid and his task is made harder by the suspension for central defender Bernardo, who was sent off last week, while Borja Garcia is injured.

More than anything Eusebio needs top scorer Cristhian Stauni to recover his form with the striker having found the net just once since December 2nd.

Solari will have to make one change with Dani Ceballos in for the suspended Luka Modric, but he will probably make some rotations to rest tired legs after a taxing start to 2019.

Alvaro Odriozola could get his chance at right back, while a slight physical problem for Karim Benzema could see the in-form striker replaced by Marcos Asensio, who scored the winner in Amsterdam on Wednesday.