India is building twelve dams and several infrastructural projects in Afghanistan. Simultaneously, it is developing Chabahar Port in Iran to bypass Pakistan’s land and sea route for both Indian and Afghan exports to Central Asia and beyond. Being a land-locked country, Afghanistan had to depend on transit trade facility through Pakistan.

Now, under Indian pressure, Afghanistan has adopted expensive air corridors for export of its dry and perishable fresh fruit to Turkey, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and China. To balance its trade deficit with China, Afghanistan has decided to export to China US$800 million worth of pine nuts (20 tonnes a day until end of the season).

The first consignment of 20 tonnes of Afghan pine nuts reached China on November 7, 2018. Besides pine nuts, Afghanistan will export to China pistachio nuts, and cumin, saffron and semi-precious stones.

India is compelling many South Asian nations not to attend SAARC conference in Pakistan. Several countries including Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bhutan resent India’s interference in their internal and external affairs.

AJ MALIK